Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,770 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

