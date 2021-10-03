Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

