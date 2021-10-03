Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,602 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $111.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $578.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

