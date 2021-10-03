Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,642 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

