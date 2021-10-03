Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.