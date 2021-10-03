Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,415 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $36.81 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

