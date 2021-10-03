Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.07 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.