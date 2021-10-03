Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $172.42.

