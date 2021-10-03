Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JEPI stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

