Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

