Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,450 Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 150.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of EDC stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $131.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04.

