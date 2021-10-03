Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,771 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

