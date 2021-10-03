Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.