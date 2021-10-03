Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

