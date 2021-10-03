Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,678 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.