Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,587 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,587 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

