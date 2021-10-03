Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,465 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

