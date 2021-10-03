Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

