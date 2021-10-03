Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,821 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Perrigo worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,522 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PRGO opened at $48.56 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

