Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,529 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,646 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of International Bancshares worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

