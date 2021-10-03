Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 79,143 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Independent Bank worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBCP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

