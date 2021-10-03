Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of The Joint as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Joint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Joint by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Joint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

