Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.