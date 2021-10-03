Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 103,886 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

