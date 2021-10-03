Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,926 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of SAH opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

