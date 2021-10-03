Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 175,228 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of International Game Technology worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $332,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.