Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,447 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of National Bank worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NBHC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

