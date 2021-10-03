Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Dril-Quip worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000.

NYSE DRQ opened at $26.13 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

