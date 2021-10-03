Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Belden worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 7.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after buying an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDC stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.