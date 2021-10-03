Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

