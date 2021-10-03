Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Mesa Laboratories worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $306.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $325.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 414.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,604 shares of company stock worth $3,752,869 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

