Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.87 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,984,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,680,190 shares of company stock valued at $159,259,916 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

