Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

