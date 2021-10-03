Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $952,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

