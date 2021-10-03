Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.22 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Transocean worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.82 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

