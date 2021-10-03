Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cinemark worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

