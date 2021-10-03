Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of S&T Bancorp worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 135.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

