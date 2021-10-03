Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Apogee Enterprises worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of 350.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.