Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3,920.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Silvergate Capital worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

SI stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.