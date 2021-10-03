Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,380,000 after acquiring an additional 763,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

