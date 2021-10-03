Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,482 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

