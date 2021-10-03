Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of The Pennant Group worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth $158,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PNTG opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.27 million, a PE ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

