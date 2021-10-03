Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of ePlus worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ePlus by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

