Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 133,461 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Moelis & Company worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $65.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

