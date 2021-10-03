Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 382,631 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 382,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR opened at $3.24 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.