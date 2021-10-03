Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 39,707 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Benchmark Electronics worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 118.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHE. TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.