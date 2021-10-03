Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,493 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Fulton Financial worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,077 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 264,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 224,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

