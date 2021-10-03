Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,169 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.86 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

