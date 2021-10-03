Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of AngioDynamics worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

