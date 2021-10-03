Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.